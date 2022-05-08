Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ONGC recruitment 2022: Applications open for over 900 non-executive posts; check direct link, other details here

ONGC recruitment 2022: Applications open for over 900 non-executive posts; check direct link, other details here

The application process began on 7 May and the deadline for its submission is 28 May
1 min read . 03:24 PM IST Livemint

The selection of candidates will be done based on a Computer-based test (CBT), followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable)

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for 922 Non-Executive vacancies.

The application process began on 7 May and the deadline for its submission is 28 May. 

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.

The application fee is 300 for the General/OBC/ EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWBD/ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

The selection of candidates will be done based on a Computer-based test( CBT), followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable).

Check the direct link to apply.

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.
  • Click on the career tab on the homepage.
  • Look for the apply link and click on it. 
  • Fill the application forms.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and upload all the required documents.
  • Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

