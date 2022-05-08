Listen to this article
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for 922 Non-Executive vacancies.
The application process began on 7 May and the deadline for its submission is 28 May.
The application fee is
₹300 for the General/OBC/ EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWBD/ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
The selection of candidates will be done based on a Computer-based test( CBT), followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable).
Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com. Click on the career tab on the homepage. Look for the apply link and click on it. Fill the application forms. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and upload all the required documents. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
