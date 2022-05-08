ONGC recruitment 2022: Applications open for over 900 non-executive posts; check direct link, other details here

The application process began on 7 May and the deadline for its submission is 28 May

The selection of candidates will be done based on a Computer-based test (CBT), followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable)