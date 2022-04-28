ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to apply for 3614 apprentice posts. Details here

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to apply for 3614 apprentice posts. Details here1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
- The last day for submitting the application form for ONGC recruitment is May 15, following which no applications will be accepted.
For a total of 3614 apprentice posts, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is actively recruiting candidates. The application process started on 27 April and the aspirants can apply for the post on ONGC's official website - www.ongcindia.com.
The last day for submitting the application form is May 15, following which no applications will be accepted. The results for the same will be released on 23 May. The selections will be done as per the candidates' performance in the test and the merit drawn.
"Selections for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and merit drawn. In the case of a similar number of merits, a person of higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may be done for non-consideration," read the official notification.
Age criteria: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 15.05.2022. That is, the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should between 15.05.1998 and 15.05.2004.
Stipened: The apprentices are eligible for monthly stipend as per Apprentices Act, during their period of engagement as follows:
Graduate Apprentice: ₹9,000/-
Trade Apprentices (1 year): ₹7,700/-
Trade Apprentices (2 years): ₹8,050/-
Diploma Apprentices: ₹8,000/-
How to apply: Candidates meeting the above prescribed eligibility criteria should visit our ONGC website www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in and apply Online from 27.04.2022 till 15.05.2022.
