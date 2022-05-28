ONGC results: On May 28, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a 31.5 percent increase in net profit for the March quarter, owing to the best-ever price for crude oil it produces and sells. According to the company's regulatory filing, standalone net profit was ₹8,859.54 crore, or ₹7.04 per share, in January-March, compared to ₹6,733.97 crore, or ₹5.35 per share, in the same period a year ago.

