ONGC to pump KG block oil by June, ending 3-yr delay

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) is set to begin oil production in the Krishna Godavari basin by June, said Om Prakash Singh, ONGC’s director of technology and field services (T&FS) in an interview.
The company’s oil production from the block was scheduled to begin by March 2020, and gas by June 2019, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
ONGC initially expects to produce 10,000-12,000 barrels of oil per day, with a peak output of 45,000 bpd in the coming months.
“From KG-DWN 98/2, we will start production (of oil) shortly. By June, it will come up," Singh said in an interview.
KG-DWN-98/2, or KG-D5, block, located 35 km off the Andhra Pradesh coast, is adjacent to KG-D6. The block’s discoveries are divided into three clusters, with Cluster 2 being the first to produce hydrocarbons. This cluster is further split into two blocks, 2A and 2B. Total production of oil and gas from the block is expected to reach 23.526 million metric tonnes and 50.706 billion cubic meters (BCM), respectively.
Speaking about the plans for oil and gas exploration, he said the state-run energy major has already floated tenders for rigs and global companies such as Transocean and Vantage Drilling, have submitted their bids.
Within a couple of months, the rigs would be finalized, and in another six months ONGC will announce its decision, said Singh. “Andaman is very challenging, especially from logistics point of view. Its very difficult to set up a base in Andaman. We plan to deploy vessels with a helipad facility, so that, in case of any emergency, our chopper can land there. In a couple of months we will finalize the tender. After that we give six months to the contractor to mobilize it. We have to build a complete ecosystem."
Ultra deep water projects are cost intensive and expense on a well in ultra-deep water exploration will be at ₹800-1,000 crore, he added.
On 22 January, Mint reported that the public sector exploration and production (E&P) major plans to partner France’s TotalEnergies for exploration and production of oil and gas in the Andaman islands. In March, it had signed a memorandum of understanding with TotalEnergies for deep-water block exploration.
The project in the Andaman basin will be done under the government’s National Island Exploration Project, that seeks to reduce import dependence for these natural resources. Currently, India imports 85% of its energy requirements.
The ONGC Director for technology and field services said: “We are waiting for some big discoveries. For every barrel of production we make, we replace a barrel of imports."
He also said that the company is gearing up for exploration in the Kaveri and Mahanadi basins.
The Maharatna company aims to drill 541 oil wells in FY24, up from 461 wells drilled in the last fiscal.
“For this year we have a target of 541 wells, for FY24. We are going increase our rig count massively. Currently in onshore we are operating around 62 rigs. In offshore we have 31 rigs. This is going to increase by July or August. In onshore (we will have) 75 rigs."
