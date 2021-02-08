ONGC to carry out India's first geothermal energy project in Ladakh

This project has been planned by ONGC and will be implemented in three phases. Phase-1 involves exploratory-cum-production drilling of wells up to 500 metres depth and setting up of a Pilot Plant of up to 1 MW power capacity. Phase-II would involve deeper and lateral exploration of geothermal reservoir by drilling of optimal number of wells and setting up of a higher capacity Demo Plant and preparing a Detailed Project Report. Phase-III would involve commercial development of the geothermal plant, the energy company said.