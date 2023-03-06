ONGC, TotalEnergies tie up for deep-water offshore exploration1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 06:04 PM IST
The MoU seeks to provide technical help for ONGC’s push to explore and reduce green house emissions in development of deep-water blocks especially in Mahanadi and Andamans, off India’s east coast
New Delhi: State-run energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has tied up with French multinational TotalEnergies to establish a holistic framework for exchange of technical strengths in deep-water offshore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×