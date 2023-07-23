OVL’s wait for dividend from Sakhalin-1 oil field lengthens

OVL’s wait for dividend from Sakhalin-1 oil field lengthens3 min read 23 Jul 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Sakhalin-1 shares are yet to be transferred to ONGC Videsh, delaying the dividend payout
Sakhalin-1 shares are yet to be transferred to ONGC Videsh, delaying the dividend payout
New Delhi: With state-run ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) yet to get equity rights for its shares in Russian energy project Sakhalin-1, the overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. has not received any dividend payments, two people aware of the development said.
New Delhi: With state-run ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) yet to get equity rights for its shares in Russian energy project Sakhalin-1, the overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. has not received any dividend payments, two people aware of the development said.
The project is India’s most lucrative energy equity investment overseas and has been a significant source of returns for ONGC since its acquisition in 2001. However, despite efforts to address the issue with Rosneft and at various levels of the Russian government, a resolution has not yet been reached.
The project is India’s most lucrative energy equity investment overseas and has been a significant source of returns for ONGC since its acquisition in 2001. However, despite efforts to address the issue with Rosneft and at various levels of the Russian government, a resolution has not yet been reached.
OVL purchased the stake for around $331 million, and the investment has since yielded significant gains in the form of equity oil. Rosneft, on its part, has invested nearly $13 billion in India.
OVL purchased the stake for around $331 million, and the investment has since yielded significant gains in the form of equity oil. Rosneft, on its part, has invested nearly $13 billion in India.
Mint reported on 21 April about Rosneft offering dividend payments to OVL for its 20% stake in Sakhalin-1 instead of lucrative equity oil for India. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow took control of Sakhalin-1 through a presidential decree in October and transferred it to Rosneft subsidiary, Sakhalinmorneftegaz-shelf. Consequently, ExxonMobil, the operator, exited Russia.
Mint reported on 21 April about Rosneft offering dividend payments to OVL for its 20% stake in Sakhalin-1 instead of lucrative equity oil for India. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow took control of Sakhalin-1 through a presidential decree in October and transferred it to Rosneft subsidiary, Sakhalinmorneftegaz-shelf. Consequently, ExxonMobil, the operator, exited Russia.
ExxonMobil had a 30% stake in the asset spread over 1,140 square km, while Japan’s Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co. held 30%, and Rosneft units held 20%.
ExxonMobil had a 30% stake in the asset spread over 1,140 square km, while Japan’s Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co. held 30%, and Rosneft units held 20%.
Post the Russian presidential decree, while OVL received its previous shareholding in Sakhalin-1, the shares are yet to be transferred to it. In the absence of ownership of the shares, OVL is not getting dividend payments.
Post the Russian presidential decree, while OVL received its previous shareholding in Sakhalin-1, the shares are yet to be transferred to it. In the absence of ownership of the shares, OVL is not getting dividend payments.
“While we earlier used to get equity oil for our stake in Sakhalin-1, we were offered dividends. Given that our share has not been transferred to us, we are neither getting dividend nor equity energy from there," said one of the two people seeking anonymity.
“While we earlier used to get equity oil for our stake in Sakhalin-1, we were offered dividends. Given that our share has not been transferred to us, we are neither getting dividend nor equity energy from there," said one of the two people seeking anonymity.
Queries emailed to the spokespeople for Rosneft, Russian Federation embassy in New Delhi, India’s ministries of external affairs, and petroleum and natural gas, and OVL on 18 July remained unanswered till press time.
Queries emailed to the spokespeople for Rosneft, Russian Federation embassy in New Delhi, India’s ministries of external affairs, and petroleum and natural gas, and OVL on 18 July remained unanswered till press time.
State-run energy firms, including Bharat Petroresources Ltd, Indian Oil Corp, Oil India Ltd, and OVL, are facing a challenge with about $400 million in dividend payments from CSJC Vankorneft and LLC Taas-Yuryakh, which are stuck in Russia.
State-run energy firms, including Bharat Petroresources Ltd, Indian Oil Corp, Oil India Ltd, and OVL, are facing a challenge with about $400 million in dividend payments from CSJC Vankorneft and LLC Taas-Yuryakh, which are stuck in Russia.
Mint had reported on the difficulty in transferring these dividend payments from Russia.
Mint had reported on the difficulty in transferring these dividend payments from Russia.
A Rosneft spokesperson in a 19 April response said: “In October, in accordance with the presidential decree, a new Russian legal entity was created to manage the asset and resume full-scale operations in accordance with Russian law. At the same time, the opportunity was preserved for all existing shareholders to participate in the new project in proportion to their pre-existing interests in the Sakhalin-1 project. The only condition for continued participation was the formation of a liquidation fund for the project in the Russian Federation, previously organized by Exxon in Great Britain. Indian partners have not fulfilled this condition for the time being."
A Rosneft spokesperson in a 19 April response said: “In October, in accordance with the presidential decree, a new Russian legal entity was created to manage the asset and resume full-scale operations in accordance with Russian law. At the same time, the opportunity was preserved for all existing shareholders to participate in the new project in proportion to their pre-existing interests in the Sakhalin-1 project. The only condition for continued participation was the formation of a liquidation fund for the project in the Russian Federation, previously organized by Exxon in Great Britain. Indian partners have not fulfilled this condition for the time being."
Besides, despite Russia emerging as a major supplier to the Indian refiners for the first time in FY23, offering oil at lower rates amid the Ukraine war, the discount rates are shrinking. India is a major Asian refining hub with an installed capacity of over 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and 23 refineries. It plans to grow its refining capacity to 400 mtpa by 2025. Large Indian refiners include IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Nayara Energy (formerly Essar Oil) and Reliance Industries. India’s import of crude oil and petroleum products grew 29.5% to $209.57 billion in FY23. It imported oil worth $4,591.46 million in May, up over three-fold from $1,341 million a year ago. In April-May, imports from Russia rose four times to $8,563.15 million from the year ago.
Besides, despite Russia emerging as a major supplier to the Indian refiners for the first time in FY23, offering oil at lower rates amid the Ukraine war, the discount rates are shrinking. India is a major Asian refining hub with an installed capacity of over 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and 23 refineries. It plans to grow its refining capacity to 400 mtpa by 2025. Large Indian refiners include IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Nayara Energy (formerly Essar Oil) and Reliance Industries. India’s import of crude oil and petroleum products grew 29.5% to $209.57 billion in FY23. It imported oil worth $4,591.46 million in May, up over three-fold from $1,341 million a year ago. In April-May, imports from Russia rose four times to $8,563.15 million from the year ago.