ONGC well fire: Loud explosion, massive blaze at ONGC in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema—Here's what caused it

A gas pipeline leak at a well in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, managed by ONGC’s production contractor Deep Industries Ltd, erupted into flames on Monday.

According to preliminary details, there were no reports of fatalities or injuries, a Maharatna company official said, according to PTI. After the leak and the ensuing fire, senior Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officials from Rajahmundry rushed to Mori village, where the blaze occurred at the Mori-5 well, the official added.

The official said the blaze was caused by a gas pipeline leak at the Mori-5 well, which is being operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement activities. "The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," he told PTI.

He added that ONGC officials have arrived at the location to evaluate the situation and determine the cause of the incident.

The Konaseema district administration is also present at the site, coordinating firefighting efforts and implementing safety measures.

According to reports, Deep Industries Ltd is a Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) for ONGC and secured a ₹1,402-crore contract in 2024 to carry out production enhancement operations at ONGC’s Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has been managing operations at the Mori-5 well for around a year, the official said.