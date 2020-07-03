Ongoing recruitment drive to continue; no net job loss: Railways

Ministry of railways on Friday said that all ongoing recruitment drives for various categories of posts will continue, allaying fear of any ‘net job loss’ in railways. However, with the advent of technology, there will be ‘reorientation and repositioning’ of resources, and focus on the requirement of more skilled jobs.

“Infrastructure projects being developed at fast speed. All ongoing recruitments drives for selection against different categories of posts will continue as usual," the ministry said.

While the national transporter will not stop offering any safety-related posts needed for operation and maintenance of trains, it will surrender non-functional, non-safety vacant posts. This will help in creating roles new infrastructure projects that railways have been working on.

“Due to technological intervention, we are moving away from unskilled jobs to more skilled jobs. We won’t curtail jobs. Job profile may change, but there won’t be job cuts…Can have impact on manpower. We don’t want to downsize but rightsize," Director General Human Resources, Railway Board, Anand S Khati said in a briefing.

“In the financial year 2019-20, the capex on IT infrastructure was ₹1.5 lakh crore. For 2020-21, the capital expenditure for upgradation of infrastructure and IT is ₹1.61 lakh crore. When the focus is so much on modernization and automation, it may have some impact on manpower. But we don’t want to downsize but rightsize it," Khati said.

Besides, introduction of 151 new trains will only give opportunity for job creation, and there will be bigger migration of jobs towards the skilled sector, a senior government official told Mint.

Railways employs nearly 13 lakh people.

Railways statement comes in the backdrop of a latest circular stating that as a part of rationalization of expenditure, there will be freezing of new post creation, except for safety. There will also be a review of posts created in the last two years and if recruitment has not been done, a review needs to be done for surrendering these posts. Besides 50% of the existing vacancies have to be surrendered.

A senior government said that department of personnel and training (DoPT) had instructed all ministries that all past vacancies in the last few years have to be abolished. “These are mostly posts or jobs that require unskilled workers. Due to intervention and adoption of technology, those posts were not immediately filled," the official explained.

As of now there is a backlog of 2.90 lakh posts in Indian Railways, out of which the recruitment process for around 1.46 lakh has begun since 2018.

