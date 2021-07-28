New Delhi: In what will help boost India’s energy security efforts, work is ongoing on 10 nuclear reactors totalling 8 gigawatt (GW).

The union government has approved and granted financial sanction for the construction of 10 indigenous 700 megawatt (MW) Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode totaling 7 GW. This was said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Wednesday by the minister of state in charge of Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh.

India has 22 commercial nuclear power reactors with an installed capacity of 6.78 GW, which are run by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

“Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Government has planned to commission more nuclear power plants for power generation. In a written reply to a question in the Loksabha today, he said, there are presently 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW in operation and one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has been connected to the grid on January 10, 2021," Department of Atomic Energy said in a statement.

The Indian government has also given in-principal approval for setting up nuclear power capacities totalling 25,248 MW across Jaitapur, Kowada (Andhra Pradesh), Chhaya Mithi Virdi (Gujarat), Haripur (West Bengal) and Bhimpur (Madhya Pradesh). The US was instrumental in getting India out of its nuclear isolation with the 2008 civil nuclear deal.

“On progressive completion of the projects under construction and accorded sanction, the nuclear capacity is expected to reach 22,480 MW by 2031. More nuclear power plants are also planned in future," the statement said.

This comes in the backdrop of India achieving its target of atomic energy generation for the first quarter of the current financial year. As against a target of 10164 million units (MUs) during April-June 2021, the actual generation was 11,256 MUs.

