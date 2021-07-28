Ongoing work at 10 nuclear reactors totalling 8 GW: Govt

“Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Government has planned to commission more nuclear power plants for power generation. In a written reply to a question in the Loksabha today, he said, there are presently 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW in operation and one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has been connected to the grid on January 10, 2021," Department of Atomic Energy said in a statement.