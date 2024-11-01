‘Onion Bombs’: IED-like firecrackers spark ‘dynamite’ Diwali blast in Andhra Pradesh, killing 1, injuring 6

In Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, a firecracker accident killed one and injured six, two critically, when a two-wheeler hit a pothole, causing an explosion of 'onion bombs'. Eyewitnesses reported the shocking scene as local authorities investigate the incident.

Published1 Nov 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Diwali 2024: The mishap occurred on Thursday when a two-wheeler transporting a dangerous shipment of 'onion bombs' hit a pothole, leading to a catastrophic explosion.
Diwali 2024: The mishap occurred on Thursday when a two-wheeler transporting a dangerous shipment of ’onion bombs’ hit a pothole, leading to a catastrophic explosion. (Representative image)

Andhra Pradesh Diwali Tragedy: In a devastating incident, on October 31,  in Eluru district, Andhra Pradesh, a firecracker accident resulted in the death of one individual and left six others injured.

The mishap occurred on Thursday when a two-wheeler transporting a dangerous shipment of 'onion bombs' hit a pothole, leading to a catastrophic explosion.

Sudhakar's Fatal Ride

The deceased has been identified as Sudhakar, a local man who was carrying the firecrackers for Diwali celebrations. Eyewitness reports reveal that he was riding a Honda Activa scooter with a friend when tragedy struck. As the vehicle hit a pothole, a sack of 'onion bombs' detonated, engulfing them in flames.

Understanding the 'Onion Bomb'

An 'onion bomb' is a firecracker shaped in round or bulbous form resembling an onion. When ignited, it produces a powerful bang, emitting a sudden flash and sometimes smoke, much like a small dynamite blast.

'Onion bombs' are a type of powerful firecracker shaped like an onion, known for their explosive capability, comparable to that of an improvised explosive device (IED).

In some countries, such as the UK, these firecrackers are restricted to professional displays and are not available for public sale.

Viral Footage Captures the Horror

CCTV footage, which has since gone viral, captured the harrowing moment. The video shows Sudhakar and his pillion rider navigating a narrow street before the explosion rocked the area, creating a massive cloud of dark smoke.

Residents nearby were left in shock as the blast scattered debris, with the terrifying aftermath unfolding before their eyes.

The Aftermath: Injuries and Emergency Response

Following the explosion, the pillion rider and six others sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital. R

eports indicate that two of the injured are in critical condition. The local authorities are monitoring the situation closely as investigations into the cause of the explosion continue.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 08:51 AM IST
