Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Onion price rise: ‘Those who cannot afford…do not eat it for next few months,’ says Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse says

Onion price rise: ‘Those who cannot afford…do not eat it for next few months,’ says Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse says

1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Maharashtra minister says those who can't afford to buy onions can go without for a few months amid rising prices.

A farmer empties a basin of onions onto a tractor trailer at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee

Amid rising onion prices in India, Maharashtra minister said those who cannot afford to buy onion, it would make no difference if they do not eat it for few month.

While speaking PTI regarding rising onion prices, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse said, “When you use a vehicle worth 10 lakh, you can buy produce at a higher rate by 10 or 20 than the retail rate. Those who cannot afford to buy onion, it would make no difference if they do not eat it for two-four months.

"Sometimes onion fetches rates of 200 per quintal while some times it attracts 2,000 per quintal. A discussion can be held and an amicable solution can be found," Bhuse said.

The Union government on August 19 imposed 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market. The state minister, however, said on Monday that the decision to impose export duty should have been taken with proper coordination.

On Monday, traders decided to close onion auctions indefinitely in all the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik, including at Lasalgaon, which is the largest wholesale onion market in India.

The Nashik District Onion Traders Association had given the call to not take part in onion auctions indefinitely till the Centre rolls back its decision, sources said.

Several farmers and traders held protests across the district seeking a rollback of the export duty.

Rising vegetable prices

Earlier, the government faced fierce criticism after tomato prices rocketed as much as eight-fold following heavy rains in key growing areas. The cost of tomatoes has been falling, but a steady rise in onions put the authorities on high alert. The moves come as costs rise for many farm commodities, such as wheat and rice, because of poor weather.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.