Amid rising onion prices in India, Maharashtra minister said those who cannot afford to buy onion, it would make no difference if they do not eat it for few month.

While speaking PTI regarding rising onion prices, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse said, "When you use a vehicle worth ₹10 lakh, you can buy produce at a higher rate by ₹10 or ₹20 than the retail rate. Those who cannot afford to buy onion, it would make no difference if they do not eat it for two-four months.

"Sometimes onion fetches rates of ₹200 per quintal while some times it attracts ₹2,000 per quintal. A discussion can be held and an amicable solution can be found," Bhuse said.

The Union government on August 19 imposed 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market. The state minister, however, said on Monday that the decision to impose export duty should have been taken with proper coordination.

On Monday, traders decided to close onion auctions indefinitely in all the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik, including at Lasalgaon, which is the largest wholesale onion market in India.

The Nashik District Onion Traders Association had given the call to not take part in onion auctions indefinitely till the Centre rolls back its decision, sources said.

Several farmers and traders held protests across the district seeking a rollback of the export duty.

Rising vegetable prices Earlier, the government faced fierce criticism after tomato prices rocketed as much as eight-fold following heavy rains in key growing areas. The cost of tomatoes has been falling, but a steady rise in onions put the authorities on high alert. The moves come as costs rise for many farm commodities, such as wheat and rice, because of poor weather.

(With PTI inputs)