Onion prices being stabilised through buffer stock operations: Centre

"As a result of which the retail price of Onion in Delhi is viz ₹44 kg as on 14.10.2021. Similarly in Mumbai, Kolkatta and Chennai are ₹45 kg, ₹57 kg and ₹42 kg respectively. The All India retail prices of Onion on 14.10.2021 is ₹37.06 per kg while the All India wholesale price of Onion is ₹3002.25 per quintal," the statement said.