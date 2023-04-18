Onion crashes again as rains spark panic sales by farmers1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:59 PM IST
According to the IMD, Maharashtra, the largest onion-growing state, received 308% above-normal rainfall in the week ended 12 April. Since March, the state has got 17.5 mm precipitation, 79% above the usual 9.8 mm.
New Delhi: Onion prices have started falling again amid a glut in the market as distressed farmers try and dispose of thousands of tonnes of crops damaged by rain and hailstorm in key onion-growing regions.
