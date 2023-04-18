Onion crashes again as rains spark panic sales by farmers

But IMD predicts light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over some regions of Maharashtra for the next four days, and hailstorm over the central regions of the state. The erratic rainfall and hailstorm in some regions of Maharashtra has damaged about 40-50% of the standing rabi onion crops in Maharashtra, which may cause a 25-30% loss in harvest, said Suvarna Jagtap, chairperson, Lasalgaon APMC.