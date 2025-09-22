Onion trains hit the tracks: Centre moves to curb prices amid festival season
Summary
With festival demand peaking, the government has dispatched 1,700-tonne onion trains to key cities and started sales from buffer stocks to keep inflation in check and prevent any political fallout.
New Delhi: More than a decade after soaring onion prices contributed to the Congress party’s loss in the Delhi assembly elections, the Centre is taking no chances this festival season.
