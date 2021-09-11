Onion prices likely to rise due to erratic monsoon

According to Crisil, onion prices are expected to cross ₹30 per kg for kharif 2021 because of the challenges faced in transplanting the crop in Maharashtra, though this will be slightly lower on- year (1-5%) on a high base of kharif 2020. Crisil Research forecasts an increase of more than 100% in onion prices this year as well, compared with 2018.

