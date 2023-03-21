Onions to be irradiated with gamma rays to curb post-harvest losses5 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:59 PM IST
The perishable nature of onions, combined with lower processing penetration and sub-optimal storage infrastructure causes post-harvest losses.
New Delhi: The Centre is planning to irradiate onions with Gamma rays before sending them into cold storage on a pilot basis. Irradiation prevents sprouting and thus brings down post-harvest losses, two officials said.
