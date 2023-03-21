Onions to be irradiated with gamma rays to curb post-harvest losses

Currently, red onions are being procured by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India to support farmers amid falling prices. Kharif and late kharif onion or red onion is highly perishable and cannot be stored for over a month. Therefore, the rabi variety, which accounts for 65% of the onion harvest and has a longer shelf life of about 5-7 months, would be considered for irradiation.