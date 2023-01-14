Revealing the reason for the cancellation of a talk on LGBTQ issues by filmmaker Onir Dhar in the ongoing Bhopal Lit Fest (BLF), a member of the organizing team said that it was due to threat by a group to protest, reported Hindustan Times.
Revealing the reason for the cancellation of a talk on LGBTQ issues by filmmaker Onir Dhar in the ongoing Bhopal Lit Fest (BLF), a member of the organizing team said that it was due to threat by a group to protest, reported Hindustan Times.
Earlier on Thursday, Onir took to Twitter and shared the news. He also posted a photo of himself and wrote, "Shocked and Sad that an event I was really looking forward to speaking at had to drop me. Apparently, there was a group threatening protest and violence and the police told the organisers that they cannot guarantee my safety. So, they cancelled the event. Let me process this..."
Earlier on Thursday, Onir took to Twitter and shared the news. He also posted a photo of himself and wrote, "Shocked and Sad that an event I was really looking forward to speaking at had to drop me. Apparently, there was a group threatening protest and violence and the police told the organisers that they cannot guarantee my safety. So, they cancelled the event. Let me process this..."
A member of the organising committee, writer-journalist Abhilash Khandekar, said that they were told by 'government sources' that security issues could arise due to Onir's presence. "It is obvious that any author should be sad in such a situation, but we were told by government sources that they do not want this kind of author (Onir's) in Bharat Bhawan due to security reasons as it may ruin the event. We respect freedom of speech. Therefore, we had invited Onir Dhar to the BLF," he said.
A member of the organising committee, writer-journalist Abhilash Khandekar, said that they were told by 'government sources' that security issues could arise due to Onir's presence. "It is obvious that any author should be sad in such a situation, but we were told by government sources that they do not want this kind of author (Onir's) in Bharat Bhawan due to security reasons as it may ruin the event. We respect freedom of speech. Therefore, we had invited Onir Dhar to the BLF," he said.
Adding more, Abhilash said they thought it was better to cancel his session rather than cancelling the entire festival. “Even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has recently spoken on the LGBTQ issue. The Lit Fest organised by the Centre in Shimla last year also had sessions on this subject. So, when we were told that a question of his safety and security can arise in Bhopal, we requested Dhar (about agreeing to cancellation). Someone suggested that police can be called, but we believe police should not be there in a literature festival...," Abhilash added.
Adding more, Abhilash said they thought it was better to cancel his session rather than cancelling the entire festival. “Even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has recently spoken on the LGBTQ issue. The Lit Fest organised by the Centre in Shimla last year also had sessions on this subject. So, when we were told that a question of his safety and security can arise in Bhopal, we requested Dhar (about agreeing to cancellation). Someone suggested that police can be called, but we believe police should not be there in a literature festival...," Abhilash added.
According to details, the organizers want to put Bhopal on the country's literary map, that was also supported by Ministry of External Affairs officially. Onir was scheduled to speak on the opening day.
According to details, the organizers want to put Bhopal on the country's literary map, that was also supported by Ministry of External Affairs officially. Onir was scheduled to speak on the opening day.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.