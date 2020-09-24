Online becomes key for retailers as consumer preferences shift

“Many of our stores are open now, we are following safety protocols but obviously customers are cautious coming and spending the kind of time they used to spend in our stores. That is a fact and that will remain for some time. We are also leveraging digital to have conversations that may precede and set the ground for a much more efficient visit," said Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital and Information Officer. The jewellery retailer now offers customers an option to shortlist products over a video call and schedule an appointment. This, said, Venkateswaran has helped reduce the time spent in store.