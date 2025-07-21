Online betting case: ED summons actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Lakshmi Manchu

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday issued summons to actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Laskhmi Manchu for questioning pertaining to an online betting case, officials said.

All four actors summoned by the probe agency have been accused of promoting illegal betting apps on social media platforms. Rana Daggubati has been summoned to appear for questioning on July 23, Prakash Raj on July 20, Vijay Deverakonda on August 6, and Lakshmi Manchu on August 13.

The ED has taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers, as reported by PTI.

What is the case against them? The ED had earlier this month filed a money laundering case against 29 celebrities, including Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Deverakonda, and Manchu. The case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to a PTI report, the ED's action was initiated after observing that a diverse group of individuals promoted betting platforms, effectively encouraging users to engage in illegal online gambling.

The report, quoting sources, also said that these outlets are alleged to have generated “illicit” funds worth crores of rupees through illegal betting and gambling.

Sources also said that these celebrities are suspected to have “endorsed” online betting apps like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, Lotus365, etc., in lieu of getting celebrity or endorsement fee.

Sources added that some of these "well-known" persons had earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them, and claimed they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity, like betting.

