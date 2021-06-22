Online donations to charitable causes touch all-time high in lockdown 2.0

New Delhi: More Indians came forward to help in charitable causes during the second lockdown, with online transactions for donations recording a 730% jump compared to the period before the curbs were announced, digital payments solution provider PayU said in a report on Tuesday.

“Digital payments for charitable causes witnessed a massive 731% increase in the number of transactions, a 2,308% increase in expenditure, and a 128% increase in average ticket size vis a vis pre-lockdown month in 2021. Compared to lockdown 1.0, the number of transactions and expenditure increased by 575% and 476% in lockdown 2.0. As the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic unfolded, numerous donation campaigns were organized by NGOs and crowdsourcing platforms to raise funds for covid relief," the company said.

PayU refers to lockdown 2.0 period as May 2021, while pre-lockdown 2.0 refers to March 2021. It refers to lockdown 1.0 as the May 2020 period.

India is gradually emerging out of a widespread and severe second wave of covid infections that led to several people seeking and offering help via social media platforms. This also led to call for donation drives as households struggled to meet medical expenses. Households also voluntarily donated to charities that raised money for covid relief efforts including procurement of oxygen concentrators and helping families that witnessed casualties during the second wave.

Meanwhile, partial and staggered spends on logistics were up too, the report said. As lockdowns were announced across most Indian states demand for courier and delivery services for ferrying essential items saw an uptick too.

“In lockdown 2.0, the logistics sector recorded a 217% increase in the number of transactions and a 227% increase in expenditure, compared to lockdown 1.0. Interestingly, the logistics sector also maintained a steady 59% growth in the number of transactions and a 57% increase in expenditure compared to the months before lockdown 2.0," the payments company said.

This, it said, could be attributed to larger usage of courier delivery services and purchase and transfer of essential items during the May 2021 period.

While spends on entertainment and gaming were down, within retail and e-commerce number of transactions grew by 260% and expenditure by 235%, year-on-year compared to lockdown 1.0. There has been a 36% increase in number of transactions and 25% increase in expenditure during lockdown 2.0 vs pre lockdown months in 2021 within retail and e-commerce.

Groceries, on the other hand, reported a 170% jump in year-on-year transactions and 108% growth in expenditure between lockdown 1.0 and lockdown 2.0.

