Online donations to charitable causes touch all-time high in lockdown 2.0

“Digital payments for charitable causes witnessed a massive 731% increase in the number of transactions, a 2,308% increase in expenditure, and a 128% increase in average ticket size vis a vis pre-lockdown month in 2021. Compared to lockdown 1.0, the number of transactions and expenditure increased by 575% and 476% in lockdown 2.0. As the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic unfolded, numerous donation campaigns were organized by NGOs and crowdsourcing platforms to raise funds for covid relief," the company said.

