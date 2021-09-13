As per the official figures, a total of 37,784 applications were received till September 11, reported news agency PTI. Of these, 28,115 applicants , or 75 per cent, successfully passed the online test.
There were 9,669 pending applications while 2,207 failed the test. Those who failed due to colour blindness numbered 328, the report said.
The transport department also received 1,80,567 online applications for various other driving licence-related services, excluding learning licences, between February 19 and September 10, officials said.
A total of 1,65,283 or 91 percent of these applications were approved with people having to visit transport department offices, they said.
Under the faceless services of the Transport department launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, people can apply for online test for learners' licence sitting at home or from their workplace.
An Aadhaar-based authentication system supported by AI-based face recognition technology with a feature mapping characteristic ensures a citizen to take their learner licence from the comfort of their home, freeing them from taking rounds of Transport department offices.