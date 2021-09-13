Online driving test for learners licence in Delhi sees 75% success rate

A total of 37,784 applications were received till September 11. The number of applicants who successfully went through the test was 28,115

The online driving test to obtain a learners' licence, rolled out by the Delhi government, saw nearly 75 per cent of applicants succeed within one month of launch.

Delhi government's transport department started the facility on August 11 for eligible persons to apply online to get learners' licences, and take the test from the comfort of their home or workplace.

As per the official figures, a total of 37,784 applications were received till September 11, reported news agency PTI. Of these, 28,115 applicants , or 75 per cent, successfully passed the online test.

There were 9,669 pending applications while 2,207 failed the test. Those who failed due to colour blindness numbered 328, the report said.

The transport department also received 1,80,567 online applications for various other driving licence-related services, excluding learning licences, between February 19 and September 10, officials said.

A total of 1,65,283 or 91 percent of these applications were approved with people having to visit transport department offices, they said.

Under the faceless services of the Transport department launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, people can apply for online test for learners' licence sitting at home or from their workplace.

People can avail a faceless service by logging on to transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for required document.

The process is Aadhaar authenticated and fees can also be paid online, officials said.

The applied document are dispatched to the applicants through speed post.

They can also download it through a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

