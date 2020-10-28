At the all India level, there is a small shift towards government schools between 2018 and 2020 September across all grades and among both girls and boys. The proportion of boys enrolled in government schools rose from 62.8% in 2018 to 66.4% in 2020. Similarly, the proportion of girls enrolled in government schools rose from 70% to 73% during the same period. But there is a rider, this could be partially because of economic hardship and private schools in rural India closing down fully post the pandemic, the report said.