Online emerges as second largest consumed media after TV in rural India: Report

Puneet Avasthi, senior executive director, Insights Division, Kantar said that with a highly concerned rural consumer, rural India is planning finances better and inclined towards a savings mindset. "This offers a significant headroom for growth to savings and investment products such as insurance and even mutual funds. Additionally, we are witnessing a significant rise in digital payments as an important mode of transaction, this offers a robust platform for rural financial inclusion, as also for suitable hyperlocal promotions. With the change in consumption priorities in favour of health and hygiene products (a trend that has held since the first wave), FMCG marketers should leverage this trend for planning their innovation pipeline," he added.