Online filing of consumer complaints to become mandatory from April 20231 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 08:25 AM IST
Currently, people can file complaints before consumer commissions or courts, both in physically and online mode.
Currently, people can file complaints before consumer commissions or courts, both in physically and online mode.
The Central government will make e-filing of consumer complaints mandatory from April 2023, said a senior official, adding that the move is also expected to help in faster redressal of the grievances.