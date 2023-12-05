Online gaming firms issued 71 show cause notices over ₹1.12 lakh crore GST evasion: Finance Ministry
Tax authorities have issued 71 notices to online gaming companies for not paying GST of ₹1.12 lakh crore during FY23 and FY24.
Online gaming companies have been issued 71 show cause notices for tax evasion in the last two financial years. The Finance Ministry said that online gaming organisations have been linked to GST evasion worth more than ₹1.12 lakh crore during FY23 and FY24. The total tax evasion detected by central GST officers in the current fiscal (till October) is ₹1.51 lakh crore.