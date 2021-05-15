Online gaming industry extends support towards covid-19 relief efforts

NEW DELHI: A variety of online gaming developers, platforms and influencer marketing firms have extended their support to ongoing covid-19 relief efforts.

E-sports and skill gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) along with online donation platform Give India is organising ‘Gamers for India Fundraiser’ for covid relief on 15 May. Under the initiative, the country's prominent gamers and game streamers will leverage MPL’s Facebook and YouTube handles to game, talk, and raise funds for Give India for the fight against covid. Some of the key participating gamers, including Kronten, Mortal, Scout, Regaltos, 8Bit, among others will host the live stream.

Baazi Games owned online poker gaming platform PokerBaazi.com has organised a tournament called the O2 initiative that promised to donate 100% of the fees raised through the tournament to Give India with the purpose of procuring oxygen cylinders. The tournament witnessed participation from over 1,600 poker players who came forward for the cause and contributed towards the initiative. The tournament raised ₹3.31 lakh.

The online gaming platform has also released a video message which stands as a homage to all frontline workers, corona warriors and corporates who have stepped forward for the sake of humanity.

Varun Ganjoo, co-founder and marketing director of Baazi Games, said, “This initiative stands true to our brand values of being sensitive and thoughtful towards the surrounding environment. Along with the O2 initiative we were able to raise individual contribution from the poker community as well as from our Baazi team. We hope to see better times for India soon."

PUBG and PUBG mobile game publisher. South Korea-based Krafton Inc., have donated ₹1.5 crore to the PM Cares Fund via its Indian subsidiary to help combat the pandemic.

Changhan Kim, CEO of Krafton Inc. wrote in a blog post that his company was committed to helping the people of India during this crisis.

“India is navigating a challenging time with the current wave of covid-19. We remain committed to supporting the efforts of the government in battling this unprecedented crisis. We hope our contribution to the PM CARES Fund will help the aid efforts currently operational on the ground," he said.

Meanwhile, OpraahFx, an influencer marketing firm, and its gaming sub-brand OP Gaming, brought key gaming and non-gaming influencers together for a fund-raising event through a live stream on gaming influencer Mythpat’s YouTube channel. Influencers like Techno Gamerz, Mythpat, Kusha Kapila, Technical Guruji, Salonayy, and Total Gaming, among others joined the YouTube Live stream hosted by Mythpat and Slayy Point.

The three-hour-long live stream session saw influencers playing online games and interacting with audiences to encourage them to donate for covid relief. OpraahFx has partnered with Hemkunt Foundation which will be using the proceeds towards covid relief measures.

“We have all been observing a healthcare emergency with the very large demand of necessary and medical resources in the country since the last few weeks. We believe that this is the time when influencers need to join hands and create a larger social impact collectively," said Pranav Panpalia, founder, OpraahFx.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.