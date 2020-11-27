Online gaming platforms gain traction on the back of football league

New Delhi: As the Indian Super League (ISL) kickstarted on 20 November, fantasy online gaming platforms are seeing traction from football fans. Platforms such as Mobile Premier League (MPL), Twelfth Man and Paytm First Games have registered more than 30% increase in user traction and engagement on their platforms as football fans actively play games online as the league progresses.

Mobile Premier League (MPL) said that so far the platform has witnessed a 11% increase in the average number of fantasy gamers per match playing fantasy football in ISL matches.

"We are expecting a 15% to 20% increase in the average number of fantasy football teams registered per match in the early stages of the ISL and see this number only increasing as the tournament progresses. We are currently focusing on in-app offers and contests for our fantasy football gamers," a MPL spokesperson said in an emailed response to Mint.

A 2019 report by Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS)-KPMG stated that football is the second most played sports on fantasy gaming platforms after cricket.

“As we know, most of the sporting events are expected to take place with either limited or no in-stadia audience and digital sports fan engagement platforms like fantasy sports are sure to play a pivotal role in driving fan engagement," said Amrit Mathur, strategic adviser, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).

The fantasy gaming platforms allow users to create their own virtual teams by selecting active real-life players of a particular league or tournament. Users then gain points based on actual team or player performances and compete to earn points, often for cash prizes. Majority of such platforms work on the freemium model, with majority users preferring to play for free. Other revenue streams for platforms include advertisements, contest fee and brand partnerships.

Apart from virtual matches, these gaming platforms are also promoting ISL across digital media platforms to woo new users and by sponsoring ISL clubs. Paytm First Games, for instance, has come on board as associate sponsor of FC Goa club and fantasy sponsor for Chennaiyin FC.

Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games, said that this is platform's first ISL and it is witnessing an uptick in the number of new gamers joining the platform.

"Those who have played IPL on our platform are now engaging in ISL as well, which is encouraging. We are seeing a major rise in players joining from southern and eastern India which is an important base for our other games such as rummy. Having both these games on one platform has been a major draw for many users," he said.

Fantasy gaming startup PlayerzPot, which targets 18-35 years old football fans, claimed that it has seen growth compared to earlier edition of the football league. "Comparing the statistics of a week itself, there's an increase of 50% user engagement on ISL matches on Playerzpot as compared to last ISL season," said Mitesh Gangar, co-founder, PlayerzPot.

Though cricket is the largest consumed sports in India, Gangar noted that leagues like ISL and PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) are much-awaited by the fans as well.

"As live sports resumed without in-stadia audience, it has increased the viewership of the sport tournaments. Increase in consumption of sports increases the potential for fantasy segment. After the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, we are seeing the 2X new registrations per day. When it comes to football it stands second to cricket. The share of football has increased as compared to the last year on our platform," he added.

Launched in April, football-only fantasy sports platform owned by NxGn Sports Interactive, Twelfth Man said that it is getting a few thousand new users every day.

"We want to capture the entire football vertical, but that's of course the big picture, for calendar year 2021, we want to get to 500,000 monthly active users by December 2021. We are stringent on the definition of a monthly active user (MAU) who is a user that engages on our app at least twice," said Kush Desai, founder, NxGn Sports Interactive.

The platform, which is endorsed by Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, charges a contest entry fee to every user joining a paid contest. It claims that an increasing number of Indian football contests are filling up every day on its platform.

