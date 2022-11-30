Online marketplaces’ GMV to hit $350 bn by 2027: Bain report

“The B2C product marketplaces are probably going to be the scaled ones. The 2022 GMV number for that (B2C marketplaces) is somewhere between $50-52 billion; we think that could scale to $150 billion in may be five years’ time. So, that’s definitely one area where we continue to see the largest marketplaces. Beyond that, there will also be some very interesting ones—B22 //B2B?// is one where we think there’s a lot of potential. That today is probably $10-11 billion of GMV, that could scale to a $50-55 billion number (by 2027). Food delivery GMV could get to $20-22 billion number," Prabhav Kashyap, partner at Bain & Co.’s New Delhi office said.