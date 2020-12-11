The State Home Department of the Government of Gujarat on Friday said that online approval will now be required for the wedding occasion and not more than 100 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony.

According to reports, a new software has been created by the government for online registration of marriage.

This comes as Gujarat on Thursday reported 1,270 new Covid-19 positive cases, pushing the state's infection tally to 2,24,081, the health department said.

The number of daily cases in the state has come down from over 1,600 to under 1,300 within a span of two weeks.

The virus claimed the lives of 12 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,135, it said in a statement.

A total of 1,465 patients recovered from the infection during the day and were given a discharge from hospitals. This took the recovery count in the state to 2,06,126.

Of the 12 patients who died during the day, seven succumbed to the infection in Ahmedabad city, three in Surat district, and one each in Vadodara and Mehsana.

Ahmedabad district reported 278 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 196 in Surat, 179 in Vadodara, 124 in Rajkot, 58 in Gandhinagar, 50 in Mehsana and 37 in Patan.

Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 91.99%, the release said.

As many as 60,547 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the count of tests to 84.92 lakh till now.

In the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, no new case of coronavirus emerged during the day, while one patient recovered.

Two persons have died there due to the infection so far, while 21 cases are still active, a release by the UT administration said.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows:

Positive cases 2,24,081

New cases 1,270

Death toll 4,135

Recovered 2,06,126

Active cases 13,820

People tested so far 82,92,641

