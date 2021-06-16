The union health ministry on Tuesday said pre-registration for Covid-19 vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail the service. The government said anyone, aged 18 years and more can 'walk-in' for vaccination.

"Anyone, aged 18 years or more, can directly go to the nearest vaccination Center where the vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination in the same visit. This is also popularly known as “walk-ins"," the govt said.

The Centre went on to explain that the facilitated registration through the Common Service Centers (CSCs) on Co-WIN, is just one of the many modes of registration on Co-WIN.

The facilitators such as health workers or ASHAs, have been mobilising beneficiaries in rural areas and those residing in urban slums, for on-site registration and vaccination directly at the nearest vaccination centers. The facility for assisted registrations through the 1075 Help Line has also been operationalised, it added.

Vaccination per million population in tribal districts is higher than the National average.

128 out of 176 Tribal Districts are performing better than all India vaccination coverage.





