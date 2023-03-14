'Online search claims...': Air India flyer who smoked on plane refuses to pay ₹25,000 for bail1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:14 PM IST
The accused told the court he had read online that the fine payable under section 336 of the IPC is ₹250, which he was willing to pay, but not the bail amount
A man, who was accused of unruly behaviour and smoking inside the plane, refused to pay ₹25,000 for bail claiming that online 'search' claim the fine payable under the IPC section was ₹250. He was later sent to jail.
