A man, who was accused of unruly behaviour and smoking inside the plane, refused to pay ₹25,000 for bail claiming that online 'search' claim the fine payable under the IPC section was ₹250. He was later sent to jail.

On March 10, Ratnakar Dwivedi was allegedly caught smoking in the lavatory of an Air India flight from London to Mumbai. He was charged with endangering the lives of others under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code, and booked for unruly behavior.

The accused told the court he had read online that the fine payable under section 336 of the IPC is ₹250, which he was willing to pay, but not the bail amount. The Andheri metropolitan magistrate was not convinced and sent the accused to jail after he refused to pay the bail amount.

Air India reported that despite repeated warnings, the accused behaved aggressively and caused a disturbance on the flight, endangering the lives of all passengers. Additionally, he did not follow the pilot's instructions to remain calm. It is important to note that smoking on flights is strictly prohibited and poses a severe risk to flight safety, as it can cause fires and other hazards.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused also caused a disturbance on the aircraft and endangered the lives of all passengers, besides disobeying the pilot's oral and written instructions to keep calm.