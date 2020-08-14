Online smartphone marketshare 43%; Amazon, Xiaomi category leaders April-June

Online channels accounted for 43% of smartphone sales in India in the June quarter due to changing consumer behaviour and the shift to contactless shopping experience. Amazon.in with 47% market share was the leading e-commerce platform for overall smartphone sales, while Flipkart.com sold 50% of smartphones in the sub- ₹10,000 segment, according to Counterpoint's latest quarterly report.

After Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi's online store were the other leading online platforms for smartphone sales accounting for 42% and 10% market share, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual was the highest-selling smartphone in the June quarter. Six out of the top ten online models were from Xiaomi, while three belonged to Samsung.

In terms of online smartphone shipment market share, Xiaomi remained the market leader with 44% market share, down from 44% in Q2 2019. Samsung was the fastest growing brand in June quarter, accounting for 25% market as compared to 11% in Q2 2019. In the premium segment, OnePlus with 50% share was the market leader, followed by Apple with 25% share.

Though online sales grew on a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, it declined by 46% year on year (YoY). The offline segment declined by 54% YoY.

"Covid-19 had a huge impact on the overall smartphone market, April being a washout month. Online channels’ shipments also declined compared to the last year. However, due to the current circumstances, consumers are preferring online platforms. We have already witnessed pre-covid-19 level shipments at the end of Q2 20 due to the pent-up demand created in the market by the nationwide lockdown," Prachir Singh, senior research analyst, Counterpoint said in a statement.

Singh points out, brands are changing their channel strategies and products to drive up volumes in the new normal. Multiple financing options and attractive offers have made the devices more affordable for consumers. Also many brands adopted an online-to-offline (O2O) business model and hyperlocal delivery to help their offline channel partners.

