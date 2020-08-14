Online smartphone marketshare 43%; Amazon, Xiaomi category leaders April-June

"Covid-19 had a huge impact on the overall smartphone market, April being a washout month. Online channels’ shipments also declined compared to the last year. However, due to the current circumstances, consumers are preferring online platforms. We have already witnessed pre-covid-19 level shipments at the end of Q2 20 due to the pent-up demand created in the market by the nationwide lockdown," Prachir Singh, senior research analyst, Counterpoint said in a statement.