'Only 10% got Covid-19 booster dose': CM Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Delhi

'Only 10% got Covid-19 booster dose': CM Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Delhi2 min read . 12:22 PM IST
- The chief minister appealed to the parents of children in the age group 12-17 years to get them administered second dose of the vaccine
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the people to get their Covid-19 precaution doses while highlighting that only around 10% people have done it so far. The chief minister appealed to the parents of children in the age group 12-17 years to get them administered second dose of the vaccine stating that the government will be setting up camps in schools for vaccination of children. The school authorities may contact the local district administration officials for the purpose, the chief minister said.
In Delhi, so far a total of 3.5 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered, and the number of those who have got the precaution dose is 18.5 lakh. A total of 1.81 crore have been given first dose and 1.53 crore have received both doses, the Delhi chief minister said while emphasising that Delhi has capacity to administer one lakh doses everyday.
Additionally, the chief minister appealed people who have not received their second dose to do so at the earliest and asked the senior citizen, health workers and frontline workers to get precaution doses.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination drive, which touched the 1 billion doses feat in October 2021, in nine months and five days since its commencement, is set to reach the 2 billion doses milestone as the gap reduces to merely 1.63 lakh doses. India has administered 1,99,98,36,832 so far cumulatively with 1,63,168 more vaccine shots to go for the 2 billion doses feat.
"Witness the history in making! India under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership is all set to achieve the 200-crore Covid-19 vaccination mark! Countdown starts," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' at Covid Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan here on Friday and appealed to the masses to get the free dose so as to ensure protection against Covid-19. "All Health Ministry employees initiated their inoculation of the free doses. My appeal to all citizens above the age of 18 years to get the free dose to ensure your protection against Covid-19," said Mandaviya.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
