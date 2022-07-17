'Only 10% got Covid-19 booster dose': CM Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the people to get their Covid-19 precaution doses while highlighting that only around 10% people have done it so far. The chief minister appealed to the parents of children in the age group 12-17 years to get them administered second dose of the vaccine stating that the government will be setting up camps in schools for vaccination of children. The school authorities may contact the local district administration officials for the purpose, the chief minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}