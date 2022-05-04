Only 13% Indians plan to invest in health or life insurance: Survey

Pradeep Gupta, chairman & MD, Axis My India, said, “The evolved and re-energised consumer community reflects optimism towards increasing expenditure in discretionary spends showcasing their affinity to ‘what they want rather than what they need’. This provides a ray light for brand and marketers to tap towards the shifting priorities of consumers. While brands are striving to capture the instant gratification instincts of consumers there is a need to understand context and content to capture the right eyeballs. On a holistic level, it is necessary to shake the long-drawn perception of consumers being a homogenous community as every individual has distinct aspirations, seeks different investment plans, and consume varied news...Interestingly even with better opportunities abroad 64% Indians would prefer to stay in India and work towards a better living."