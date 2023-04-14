Only 2 Indians among TIME Most Influential People of 2023

Only 2 Indians among TIME Most Influential People of 20232 min read . 06:19 AM IST
Last year, billionaire Gautam Adani was among the TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2022.
If we leave author Salman Rushdie, Indian-born British-American, and his former wife Padma Lakshmi, Indian-born American; there are only two Indians who have been named in TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2023.
The first one is SS Rajamouli, who has been named among the top “Pioneers" of 2023. According to Alia Bhatt, working with SS Rajamouli in RRR felt like reliving her school days. Rajamouli has a deep understanding of his audience and knows how to hit the right beats and turns in his stories, wrote Alia for TIME.
Bhatt admiringly calls him the master storyteller because of his love for stories and the way he brings people together. Despite India's vast diversity in demographics, tastes, and culture, Rajamouli manages to unite the country through his movies.
The second Indian in the list has just delivered the biggest Hindi movie in history. It’s none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Khan has been named among the top “Icons" of 2023. He is in august company as other “Icons" in the list include Pedro Pascal, King Charles, Salman Rushdie and Ke Huy Quan.
Deepika Padukone, for TIME, recalls her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, when she had just arrived in Mumbai with one suitcase and a dream. She was being considered for a role in a film opposite him and the next thing she knew, she was sitting in his house. Sixteen years have passed since then, and their relationship is built on love, trust, and respect for each other.
Shah Rukh Khan is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time, and his mind, chivalry, and generosity set him apart, writes Padukone. For someone who knows him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words are not enough to do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan, she adds.
Last year, billionaire Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy and Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez were among the TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2022.
