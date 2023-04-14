Only 2 Indians among TIME Most Influential People of 2023

Deepika Padukone, for TIME, recalls her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, when she had just arrived in Mumbai with one suitcase and a dream. She was being considered for a role in a film opposite him and the next thing she knew, she was sitting in his house. Sixteen years have passed since then, and their relationship is built on love, trust, and respect for each other.

