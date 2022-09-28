Only 240 million sign up for health ID

The National Health Authority (NHA) is now working to remove personal identification information before using the health data for public health research, policy making and disease surveillance among others. ABHA Health ID enables individual to access their digital health records and is expected to help healthcare providers offer better treatment. “Data privacy has emerged as a concern particularly in the healthcare sector. The digitization of health records has led to an increased risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks," said the official.

