NEW DELHI: The different guidelines, issued by home ministry, state governments and district administration, for lockdown 3.0 have confused most Indians. According to a survey by community social media platform LocalCircles, only 25% of Indians are completely clear about the rules, while 25% are totally confused, 34% are somewhat confused while 15% have minor doubts.

The survey received 16,358 responses from 12,410 unique citizens located in over 277 districts. Of the respondents, 66% were men while 34% were women. About 42% of respondents were from tier-one cities, 36% from tier-two cities and 22% from tier-three, four and rural districts.

Many also raised the issue of state and local government notifications being issued in English without local language copies being made available.

While people largely support of relaxation of rules in orange, green as well as red zones, they want to understand how districts such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Indore, with higher number of cases, are being treated on a par with places in red zones where the situation is not as bad.

Another poll was conducted to see how relaxations should be allowed in these specific districts by state governments and the local administration, with focus on getting responses from people residing there. In response, 74% of people said that no relaxation should be allowed in these areas, 25% said red zone relaxations may apply to the high virus-load districts as well while 1% did not have an opinion.

As of today, India has 33,514 active cases, with recoveries at 14,182 and deaths at 1,694. The home ministry has identified 130 red zones of which the high virus load districts are a part.

Share Via