Only 27% of women take their own financial decisions: Study3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:25 AM IST
The survey was conducted by MYRE Capital, a neo-realty investment platform, to understand the investment behaviour and financial decision pattern of over 5,200 women across Tier I and Tier II cities
Mumbai: Financial decision-making for women continues to rest on others, mostly men, as is revealed by a survey, which says only 27% of women who invest make their own financial decisions.
