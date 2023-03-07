Mumbai: Financial decision-making for women continues to rest on others, mostly men, as is revealed by a survey, which says only 27% of women who invest make their own financial decisions.

The survey was conducted by MYRE Capital, a neo-realty investment platform, to understand the investment behaviour and financial decision pattern of over 5,200 women across Tier I and Tier II cities.

The most preferred asset class for women across the nation were Bank FDs/RDs along with PPF/NPS & Mutual Funds. About 42% of women (2185) who participated were in the age group of 25-35 and 33% of women (1724) belonged to the age group of 35-50 years. The survey reveals an increased interest towards high-yield alternative fixed income investment products such as real estate and corporate bonds with 79% and 63% women respectively aiming to invest in these asset classes.

Aryaman Vir, MYRE Capital’s Founder and CEO said, “The main objective of conducting this survey was to try and understand the ground reality of how women are taking their financial decisions and their investing pattern. While we do see increased participation from women investors to invest across all asset classes, however majority still rely on friends/ spouses to take financial decisions."

Nitin Virmani, Head of Marketing, MYRE Capital said, “The 3rd edition of our Neo-Realty Survey reveals, women investors showing an increased interest towards investing in real estate and high-yield corporate bonds which shows that women are open to alternate investment avenues but need proper guidance to take the plunge. We aim to reach out to nation-wide women with our initiative and guide them in their journey to become financially independent. Our goal with #HerFinanceFirst is to equip women with correct financial knowledge to take apt investment decisions independently."

Some of the other insights from the Survey were

-77% women are handling their own financial accounts but only 27% are taking their own financial decisions

-31% women are not at all involved in financial decisions in their houses. However, when we dive deeper into income-based statistics, 88% women with income above INR 12 lakh participate in financial decisions indicating an increase in confidence and capability with a decreasing income parity at home

-42% of investing women confessed that they do not understand the difference between risk tolerance and risk appetite.

-36% women do not invest either due to lack of funds or because they do not understand investing - The analysis highlights that this behaviour is more prominent (43%) in women from income group under 12 lakhs

-Top goals for investing for women are Financial Independence (73%), generating a Passive Income (64%) and Retirement (60%). Interestingly, unmarried women prominently show inclination towards investing for foreign/domestic travel plans (40%)

-47% women prefer to invest for the long-term (3+ years) and 39% for the mid-term (1-3 years) in diversified assets

Demographic Mix of the survey

-84% women who participated were from Tier I cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai & Pune

-% women were between the age group of 25-35 years of age and 32% were from 35-50 years of age

-64% of the women in this survey earn less than INR 12 lakh annually and 30% earn more than INR 12 lakh annually

Thus the survey reveals that although the women in Metro cities are earning, they still lack proper financial awareness and need guidance to take their independent financial decisions.