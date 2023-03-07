Only 27% of women take their own financial decisions: Study

Nitin Virmani, Head of Marketing, MYRE Capital said, “The 3rd edition of our Neo-Realty Survey reveals, women investors showing an increased interest towards investing in real estate and high-yield corporate bonds which shows that women are open to alternate investment avenues but need proper guidance to take the plunge. We aim to reach out to nation-wide women with our initiative and guide them in their journey to become financially independent. Our goal with #HerFinanceFirst is to equip women with correct financial knowledge to take apt investment decisions independently."