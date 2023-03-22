‘Only 3% households drink piped water’1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:49 PM IST
The survey that received over 26,000 responses at a pan-India level shows that supply of piped water to households has increased to 44% this year from 35% last year because of more community involvement at the district and panchayat level and as more quality testing is being conducted under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
New Delhi: Though water supply metrics show some improvement over the last one year, only 3% of Indian households drink piped water received from their local bodies without purification, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles in 305 districts of India.
