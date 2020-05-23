In an effort towards returning to normalcy, Ministry of Railways will run 200 Mail Express trains starting 1 June, informed Railway Board chairman on Saturday at a press conference.

"Only 30% tickets of special trains to be operated from 1 June booked, 190 trains still have availability," said Vinod Kumar Yadav. Bookings for these trains had commenced from 21 May.

Special train fares will be same as pre-lockdown period but senior citizens' concessions not allowed to prevent unnecessary travel, said Yadav.

Amid lockdown, the Indian Railways has opened its reservation counters at select stations for booking of only reserved tickets for these trains.

Online booking of tickets for these trains is being done through IRCTC website or through mobile app. Indian Railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers (CSCs) and ticketing agents.

The Advance Reservtion Period for these trains is 30 days and RAC is permitted but no passenger who is on waiting list can board these trains. There will be no unreserved coaches in these trains and screening of passengers will be done at the station and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to travel.

Face cover and the Aarogya Setu app on the smartphone is mandatory for the passengers.

