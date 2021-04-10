Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today said that the state has only five days of COVID-19 vaccines left.

"Punjab left with only 5 days of supply (5.7 lakh Covid vaccine doses) at the current levels of vaccinating 85000-90000 persons a day. If the state is able to meet its target of 2 lakh vaccines a day, then its current supplies will last only 3 days," the Punjab CM said during a video conference convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Covid situation.

He said that he had written to the Prime Minister and the Union Health Minister to give confirmed supply schedules. He also urged the Centre to share the schedule for the supply of vaccines with the states over the next quarter based on their confirmed supply orders.

"Despite being a slow-starter in vaccination, Punjab has vaccinated more than 16 lakh persons, at an average of around 85000-90000 per day," he said.

Overall, the CFR is 2.77 per cent for all reported cases since March 2020, he added.

Pointing out that on April 9, a total of 3,459 people tested positive in Punjab and 56 deaths were reported, the chief minister said the high death rate is due to late reporting to hospitals and high comorbidity (non-communicable diseases).

Also, Punjab has reported all COVID-19 cases very faithfully, Singh added.

Captain Amarinder Singh said people in Punjab were still not coming out in large numbers for the vaccination due to the massive anger prevailing against the Government of India on the issue of Farm Laws. Since Punjab has a majority population among the agriculture community, even the common man is affected by the farmers' agitation, he said, adding "this anger is impacting the vaccination drive."

He said his government is undertaking an extensive media campaign to address the misinformation regarding COVID-19 and vaccination hesitancy.

"Ranking 18th in the country at present in terms of cases reported, Punjab is showing around 8 per cent positivity, with an average of around 3000 cases per day for the past 15 days," the Chief Minister said.

The number of cases is slightly stable, he pointed out, adding that "this shows that the steps taken in the last 3 weeks are in the right direction." Even in the graphs put up by Health Ministry in Prime Minister's review meeting yesterday, the "curve appears to be flattened over the past fortnight," he said, disclosing that the state currently has around 27,200 active cases with a recovery rate of 87.1 per cent.

The CM further said that the deaths are a concern for Punjab, with around 50-60 daily deaths with a little under 2 per cent Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the second surge.

He also gave details of testing and contact tracing, revealing that more than 40,000 COVID tests are being conducted per day of which more than 90 per cent are RT-PCR, with Punjab's testing per million is higher than the national average.

The meeting was attended by chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states, as well as senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

Fifty-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Friday as the state reported its highest daily spike of 3,459 cases, pushing its infection count to 2,66,494, according to a medical bulletin.

The state had reported 3,187 infections on April 1. So far, the disease has killed 7,390 people in the state.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Friday directed the state health department to ramp up the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive and achieve the target of inoculating 2 lakh people per day.

She also announced a special fund of ₹1 crore to every district for effective COVID-19 management in the northern state.

“There is no constraint of funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic," Mahajan asserted after chairing a high-level meeting here to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

She directed the Health Department to observe two days (Tuesdays and Fridays) every week as ‘mega vaccination days’ to cover maximum number of people to check the spread of the virus, an official statement said.

She also set the state's weekly inoculation target to more than 16 lakh beneficiaries for the month of April.

