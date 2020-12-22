Subscribe
Home >News >India >Only 59 patients undergoing treatment at world's largest 10,000-bed Covid centre
Health workers check the body temperature of patients recovering at the Sardar Patel Covid Care Center hospital after getting, in New Delhi.

Only 59 patients undergoing treatment at world's largest 10,000-bed Covid centre

1 min read . 02:13 PM IST ANI

Officials also claimed that this is the first time since its opening that the number of patients has reached close to 50.

As the total number of COVID-19 patients has crossed the 1 crore-mark, the world's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur area has just 59 patients currently undergoing treatment.

According to the data compiled by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is operating the centre, said that this is the lowest number of patients undergoing treatment at one time. The data also shows that the centre has less than 100 patients for the past four to five days.

Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors

Officials also claimed that this is the first time since its opening that the number of patients has reached close to 50. According to the data, since July 5, a total number of 11,749 patients have been treated in the COVID centre and hospital.

Out of 11,749 patients, 11,374 patients have been discharged till the morning of December 22. According to the data, a total number of 69 patients were under treatment on Monday morning, of which 10 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

A total of 11 hospitals including AIIMS, Safdarjung, Medanta, Max Hospital, etc, are referring patients to this COVID centre. Recently, when Delhi witnessed the third wave of COVID-19, Sardar Patel COVID centre had witnessed highest number i.e. 2000 patients, the maximum number of patients undergoing treatment at the facility at a time.

Considering the COVID situation in Delhi, ITBP had increased capacity of COVID-19 beds at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur from 2,000 to 3,000.

ITBP Director General SS Deswal had said that the new beds will be equipped with a proper supply of medical oxygen and negated the rumours about the shortage of medical oxygen at the COVID-19 facility.

